2023: No one has enough resources to bankroll my campaign ― Sowunmi

The factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has declared that no one has enough resources to bankroll his campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sowunmi at a media parley held at the MITROS Hall, in Abeokuta, on Thursday, denied insinuations that he was being sponsored by some political elements to scuttle the chances of the party at the polls.

He insisted that the primary election conducted by the camp of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, would not stand, maintaining that the primary that produced him duly followed the rules as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

Sowunmi said his ambition to succeed the incumbent, Governor Dapo Abiodun, was borne out of his desire to improve on the socioeconomic well-being of the people of the state which he described as a “new deal.”

“I feel irritated when people say this. Why do you think somebody has to pay me? Nobody has enough resources to buy me off. Friends, family and associates are passionate about Ogun State and about my ambition. Between us, we will fund this campaign adequately,” said Sowunmi.

He hinted that he remained the only experienced and qualified candidate to administer the affairs of the state at this time.

“I’m not building my castles in the air; I’m not playing, they know it, I know it. I have the ability within me, my family and my very close associates to fund this campaign embarrassingly, lavishly. They should stop bragging about money.

“We are going to run a very intelligent campaign, a campaign that is issue-based. A campaign that puts the candidate before you to answer questions on why, on how and on when.





“I’m running on a New Deal – Sincerely Set principle. I have looked at the governance space in Nigeria and in Ogun State, in particular, and I’m convinced that we cannot keep doing things the way we have been doing them and expect an outcome that is different from the ones that we have been having.

“I don’t accept, for instance, that Ogun can afford to have a very high number of out-of-school children who are no longer interested in education. I don’t accept that, given our pedigree, in peer review exams like NECO, WAEC and others, we will be so low compared to other states. I do not accept that whatever it is that we call out health intervention really gives no comfort to the citizens,” he added.