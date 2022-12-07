2023: NNPP denies alliance with PDP

As the race for the 2023 general elections hots up, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has denied any alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the party, the news is credited to the Secretary of NNPP’s Board of Trustees, Engr. Buba Galadima, never exist as the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is well prepared for the task ahead of rescuing the country from All Progressive Congress (APC) misrule.

A statement signed by NNPP’s national publicity secretary, Dr. Agbo Major, and made available to Nigerian Tribune read: “New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) notes with concern, the story making the rounds and credited to the Secretary of Board of Trustees Engr. Buba Galadima that our great party may go into alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

“We want to say that there is no such arrangement on the ground as our presidential candidate is in this race to win and provide purposeful leadership in line with our party programs and manifesto. He is determined to go all the way due to his passion to serve Nigerians.

“As a mass movement, NNPP welcomes electoral alliances from like-minded political parties in our quest to rescue our great country but insists that any such arrangement must be the one that would see them joining us to deliver our presidential candidate Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and never the other way around.

“That the said report is a figment of the imagination of those who engineered it and we see it as antics of mischief makers and propagandists due to the towering profile of our candidate after the series of town hall meetings held so far. The party roundly dismissed this mischievous report that has created unease amongst our teeming members and followers,” the statement concluded.

