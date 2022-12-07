GIZ to boost income of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises

The Head of Component, Economic Education and Entrepreneurship (GIZ-SEDIN), Doyin Olawaiye has declared that the Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme -SEDIN of the GIZ is to improve the employment and income of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Olawaiye made the declaration during a day Entrepreneur and MSMEs marketplace exhibition with the theme: Leveraging local markets for international reach organized with the support of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ; Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ GmbH and implemented by the GOPA Worldwide Consultant in Plateau State.

She mentioned that the target groups of SEDIN are the owners and employees of MSMEs as well as members of

other economically active low-income households.

According to her, the Programme is working at the federal, state, and local level and is currently working in nine focal states, namely Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Niger, Edo, and Abia.

“GIZ-SEDIN is improving MSMEs by providing technical support which goes beyond training, we also provide opportunities and platforms for integration into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, linkages to business support, and opportunities to pitch to potential partners and investors.

“One major way to provide such a platform is an MSME exhibition, an exhibition with opportunities for MSMEs and partner organizations to leverage on. This exhibition is targeted at solidifying the market and financial linkages that have been established over time during the project. This exhibition also aims to promote partner organizations’ credibility, recognition, and relevance in the State.”

The Head of Component, Economic Education and Entrepreneurship (GIZ-SEDIN) further pointed out that the expected output includes “getting MSMEs to access market opportunities, provide linkage opportunities for MSMEs and partner organizations and provide a platform for actors to identify potential MSMEs they could take up.”

The Key Development Expert, Adamu Bala who also spoke pointed out that the key objectives of the event were to project the results of the activities of the project to local and global partners, create a platform for linkages and networking among MSMEs, partner organizations, and ecosystem actors, actively and intentionally bridge the gap between stakeholders in the MSMEs ecosystem.

In his address, the State Governor, Simon Lalong who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Profesor Danladi Atu in a remark commended GIZ for assisting the government to empower the citizens and pledged continued support.

