APC chairmanship: Yahaya Bello’s posters flood FCT

Ahead of the July 24 National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress to take a position on the substantive national chairman of the party, former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello may have decided to throw his hat into the ring.

Our reporter sighted on Thursday, posters of the former Kogi governor on the busy Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A party source revealed that the APC NEC may resolve to hold a national convention in December to produce a substantive national chairman for the party.

“The NEC may merely endorse Bukar Dalori emergence as acting National Chairman ahead of December convention,” the source told Nigerian Tribune in confidence.

Further checks revealed that contenders for the exalted seat of National Chairman to be zoned to the North Central include former Nasarawa Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, and former Plateau state governor, Senator Joshua Dariye.