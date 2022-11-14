MToY 2022: NB Plc expresses delight at 1,027 entries

THE Nigerian Breweries Plc has expressed delight at the increased interests of the public in its annual teachers’ reward initiative, the Maltina Teacher of the Year (MToY) Award, especially the 2022 edition which garnered a total of 1,027 entries.

Speaking at the grand finale of the award, held recently in Lagos, the company’s Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, stated that though the 1,027 entries recorded this year was a slight decline from the 1085 recorded in 2021, she expressed delight at the 833 valid entries, which she described as the second highest since the competition started in 2015.

According to her, the choices of the 10 finalists shortlisted for the grand-finale were arrived at after an intensive selection and judging process by the independent panel of judges that ensured transparency, credibility and objectivity.

“The multi-step evaluation of entries produced an impressive list of 30 State Champions, who are our first set of winners. From this pool of winners, the top 10 candidates were selected and have gone through further assessment by the panel of judges,” she stated.

In his welcome address, the company’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr Hans Essaadi, explained that the initiative was designed to celebrate a group of men and women who are not just teachers but also mentors, motivators, critics and cheerleaders.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, commended the company for deeming it fit to organise such an award for the Nigerian teachers, urging the teachers not to see the reward for their labour in material terms, but in the quality of products.

Mr Alaku Ayiwulu, the winner of the 2022 edition of the competition, was rewarded with a total cash prize of N6.5 million, an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad and a fully equipped computer laboratory or six classroom blocks worth N20 million for his school.