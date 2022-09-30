2023: Itire-Ikate LCDA holds intercessory prayers for Nigeria

As candidates of political parties officially kick-started campaigns for the 2023 general election on Wednesday, chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Dr Ahmed Apatira, has organised intercessory prayers for a peaceful conduct of the electoral process and successful transition.

In his opening remarks at the session with the theme “Heal our nation”, the council boss disclosed that Nigeria needs divine intervention to overcome any form of impending violence or implosion.

Speaking on the purpose of the prayers, he said it was organised for security, peace and stability of the country and also to seek God’s favour through prayers to grant victory to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates.

“As patriotic citizens, it has become important to organise a special prayer for the economic and political stability of the country, especially now that the nation is moving towards the electioneering period.

“This is the period that the country needs prayers more than before and all hands must be on deck to ensure that we have successful elections in 2023,” Apatira said.

He urged religious leaders to pray for Nigeria, as the country marches towards the 2023 general election.

He said: “As we prepare for the 2023 election, this is the time religious leaders need to table all our affairs before our creator for a successful conduct and seamless transition of power.

“We need divine intervention to overshadow every form of impending violence for our nation to enjoy impeccable peace in an absolute serene environment.”

