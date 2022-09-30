Kanam council raises the alarm over food security

The chairman of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Dayyabu Garaga, has raised the alarm that the council might experience shortage of food supply due to the attack on farmers and other related crimes.

Garaga told newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that aside from the major attacks that killed about 200 people, the council is still facing attacks from various communities within the local government area.

“There is relative peace now but a lot of farmers could not go to farm this year because of threats from bandits.

“So, there might be hunger this year as farmers cannot assess their farms for fear of being attacked and killed by bandits. On many occasions, the people will come to the villages to break into their barns and carry the farm produce they store. Even going to the market is a risk. We have had instances where commercial motorcyclists were attacked and their motorcycles collected from them by the marauders.

The council chairman, who said the insecurity is taking its toll on the lean resources of the local government, added that since the April attack where about 200 people were killed by bandits, the council had opened discussion with the relevant security agencies on more security outposts.

Speaking on the flood that ravaged some parts of the local government, the chairman said that many houses were destroyed while bridges and roads were washed away.

He said the council is still taking stock and data of the damage.

“After taking the data, we intend to write to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on how they can support us. In spite of this, we will do what we can within our limited resources to assist the victims,” he said.

