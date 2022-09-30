20 local govt areas to get transformers in Ogun

ACROSS THE LGs
By Gbenga Olumide
Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State government has identified communities across the 20 local government areas of the state in need of transformers for immediate distribution, installation and energisation, saying the essential duty of government is to provide the communities with basic amenities.

Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Abayomi Hunye made this known during a meeting with stakeholders of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, as part of his familiarisation and inspection tour of council areas.

Hunye, in the company of stakeholders and leaders of Ikenne community inspected Idotun, Oyemuti, Ogere Toll Gate, Tiwa New Town and the palace of Onirolu of Irolu that would be receiving the transformers in the local government and the locations for their installation.

He emphasised the need for CDAs to make their needs known to government for support where or when necessary.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Fatai Ogunlana said: “Better days are here for communities across the state, as there is a symbiotic relationship between the Community Development Associations and government.’.

In his remarks, chairman, Ikenne Local Government Area, Olusegun Ogunleye appreciated the Prince Dapo Abiodun led-administration for reaching out to the masses and putting smiles on the faces of people at the grassroots, stating that the provision of transformers to selected communities would serve as opportunity for the people.

