2023: INEC restates commitment to expansion of polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday restated its vision and determination to expand the existing polling units across the country.

Speaking at training for heads of its Electoral Operations Department on the implementation of voter access to polling units, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye, said the electoral umpire was committed to bringing polling units closer to the people, particularly to public places.

Okoye who admitted that availability and access to polling units have been dwindling over the years noted that existing polling units in overcrowded places are prone to violence.

He said, “We are not doing Continuous Voters Registration at the moment, this is because Nigerians have agreed and we have agreed that our polling units must be expanded.

“Our polling units due to their configuration are overcrowded and prone to violence. We want to move such polling units to public places like schools, courts, and maybe hospitals.”

He said polling units in private residences will also be relocated to public spaces.

“We will relocate such polling units and check for underserved and unserved areas and take them there.

“New registrant for their continuous voter registration will be taken to the new polling units.

“This will create room for social distancing, security men will also manage the election well. We don’t want Nigerians to suffer during election day. We want Nigerians to have a good voting experience. We also want a situation where presiding officers including observers will have spaces to do their job, and we want to complete this process as soon as possible.”

Earlier in his presentation, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of operations, Prof Okechukwu Ibeano, said the Commission failed in its previous attempts because the initiative was politicised by stakeholders.

Professor Ibeano who blamed poor communication on the aborted attempts, however, said INEC “is now more systematic to handle it.”

He urged the heads of its Electoral Operations Department to ensure the guidelines were followed religiously for optimal result.

