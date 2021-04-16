Assembly speakers meet governors, presidency again, urge PASAN, JUSUN to suspend strike

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Assembly speakers meet governors

The leadership of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has met with Governors, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and presidential technical committee on the implementation of the autonomy of state legislatures and the judiciary to finalize modalities for the implementation of financial autonomy to states legislature and judiciary, at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chairman of the Conference, Abubakar Y Suleiman explained that remarkable progress is made on the implementation modalities.

According to him, during the meeting, the report of the technical committee for the implementation set up by the presidency was presented adding that the Speakers Conference and the Governors Forum will study the report and meet again with the presidency on Monday to finalize.

The Chairman therefore urged the striking staff of states legislature and judiciary to consider the untiring efforts they are making to resolve the issues and suspend their indefinite strike.

He assured the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) they are trying hard to ensure hitches free implementation modalities and next week’s meeting will be remarkable one as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

