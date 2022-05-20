2023: Imo PDP directs aspirants to pay stipends to delegates

According to the party’s directive, House of Assembly aspirants are to pay each delegate N30,000, House of Reps aspirants are to pay each delegate N50,000, while Senatorial aspirants are directed to pay N80,000 to each delegate.
“The party will frown seriously at any aspirant or delegate who violates this directive and attempt to convert the primaries into a commercial venture”.
PDP, however, directed all State Vice Chairmen of the Senatorial Districts to appoint Monitoring Committees to ensure compliance and report any breach to the State party.
