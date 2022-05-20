2023: Imo PDP directs aspirants to pay stipends to delegates

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
Imo PDP aspirants delegates
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has directed aspirants contesting for various elective offices to pay stipends only to party delegates participating in the forthcoming party primaries.
This is contained in a letter endorsed by the State Secretary of the PDP in Imo State, Mr. Ray Emeana and addressed to all the aspirants in the state.
The party said the directive is in a bid to minimize cost of party primaries and conserve funds for the general elections.

According to the party’s directive, House of Assembly aspirants are to pay each delegate N30,000, House of Reps aspirants are to pay each delegate N50,000, while Senatorial aspirants are directed to pay N80,000 to each delegate.

“The party will frown seriously at any aspirant or delegate who violates this directive and attempt to convert the primaries into a commercial venture”.

PDP, however, directed all State Vice Chairmen of the Senatorial Districts to appoint Monitoring Committees to ensure compliance and report any breach to the State party.

Comments

