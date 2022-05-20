FAAN investigates mystery mangled body found at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other relevant aviation authorities have commenced investigations into unraveling how a mangled corpse found at the runway 18Right of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport got there.

The mangled body of yet to be identified individual was reported to have been discovered on Thursday leading to the temporary shutdown of the runway which affected international airlines.

The incident prevented the take off and landing of some foreign carriers such as an Ethiopian airline which departed from Lomé in Togo and heading to Lagos airport.

The Ethiopian flight was diverted back to Lomé due to the unfortunately incident at the Lagos airport.

In a brief chat with the spokesperson for FAAN, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ibaze to ascertain the efforts being made to unravel the mystery behind the mangled body, she confirmed that investigation was still ongoing on the incident.

