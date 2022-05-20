2023: APC begins screening of 38 aspirants for Anambra State Assembly 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state has commences screening exercise for thirty eight of its party members vying for its tickets for the State House of Assembly seats ahead of its primary election.

The Chairman, screening Committee of the party for the state, Mr. Dalhatu Baba-Adama, while speaking during the exercise on Thursday night, at Marble Ark Hotel in Awka, assured the aspirants and other stakeholders of a transparent process in the state.

He said the exercise will be transparent and peaceful because all the aspirants present for the screening are measured politicians, qualified to legislate the political and social-economic affairs of Anambra state.

He explained that the exercise is necessary in line with the APC guidelines for aspirants contesting under the party platform, adding that assignment is expected to run through Thursday and Friday.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the commencement of the screening, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike also assured all the aspirants of free and fair process.

Ejidike said: ”We believe this is not going to be a big assignment to all of you and we pray you will do justice to all the aspirants so that by 2023 we will have very good, credible candidates who are going to contest on the platform of our great party and occupies the Anambra State House of Assembly.

He, however, appealed to Anambra electorates to vote for APC in all the elective offices during the election proper in order to get more dividends of democracy from the ruling APC government at the federal level.