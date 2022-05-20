2023: APC begins screening of 38 aspirants for Anambra State Assembly 

Latest News
By  Michael Ovat - Awka 
APC screening Anambra assembly 
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state has commences screening exercise for thirty eight of its party members vying for its tickets for the State House of Assembly seats ahead of its primary election.
The Chairman, screening Committee of the party for the state, Mr. Dalhatu Baba-Adama, while speaking during the exercise on Thursday night, at Marble Ark Hotel in Awka, assured the aspirants and other stakeholders of a transparent process in the state.
He said the exercise will be transparent and peaceful because all the aspirants present for the screening are measured politicians, qualified to legislate the political and social-economic affairs of Anambra state.
He explained that the exercise is necessary in line with the APC guidelines for aspirants contesting under the party platform, adding that assignment is expected to run through Thursday and Friday.
Speaking to journalists shortly after the commencement of the screening, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike also assured all the aspirants of free and fair process.
Ejidike said: ”We believe this is not going to be a big assignment to all of you and we pray you will do justice to all the aspirants so that by 2023 we will have very good, credible candidates who are going to contest on the platform of our great party and occupies the Anambra State House of Assembly.
He, however, appealed to Anambra electorates to vote for APC in all the elective offices during the election proper in order to get more dividends of democracy from the ruling APC government at the federal level.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Kano Gas Explosion: NEMA, Kano govt contradict over death toll

Kano Gas Explosion: NEMA, Kano govt contradict over death toll

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Imo PDP directs aspirants to pay stipends to delegates

Latest News

FAAN investigates mystery mangled body found at Lagos airport

Latest News

President Buhari signs into law mandatory NHIS for citizens

Latest News

IPOB to Pastor Kumuyi: Don’t come to Aba for crusade

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More