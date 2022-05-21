2023: I am most educated aspirant, will restructure Nigeria ― Nwachukwu Anakwenze

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has promised to implement the restructuring of Nigeria to a balanced federation, regionalisation and devolution of powers expressed in a new constitution if elected.

This is just as he said he is the most educated presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the PDP.

Anakwenze, an American based medical practitioner, who is already cleared by the PDP as one of its presidential aspirants who would contest the party’s ticket at the forthcoming National Convention in Abuja, described the party as one big family.

While commending the party for giving all the aspirants equal recognition during the screening to participate in the convention, he pledged that he will continue to support the party at all levels.

The medical doctor promised that if elected as president of the country in 2023, he would eliminate corruption, and develop real security throughout Nigeria focusing on youth and women development and economic empowerment.

Furthermore, he vowed to make the schools safe and overhaul the Education System, creating a Nigeria that would enjoy 24/7 electric and renewable energy.





Dr Anakwenze said: “Our agenda is, we want true democracy in Nigeria beginning with freedom for fellow Nigerians and by extension, Africa, as a whole; a Nigeria where the various ethnic groups feel that they have a stake in the future of the country.

“We envision a Nigeria where leadership is based on merit; hard work, fairness for all and accountability the measure of our national character.“We envision a United Nigeria, where every Nigerian feels a sense of belonging and is not marginalized; where the governed have trust in the governance and the governed truly believe that they can vote, and be voted in to serve and understand the true meaning of “public trust”; the country where regardless of one’s ethnic and/or religious backgrounds, all must feel that they are part of the equation.

“We envision a Nigeria where ethnic diversity is seen as a strength and asset to be harnessed and celebrated as part of our rich heritage.

“Equity, fairness and justice should be the guiding principle for a just society that we envision. We want a Nigeria where the majority’s right is balanced with the minority’s right.

On his twelve point agenda, the PDP Presidential aspirant said he would fight corruption, equip the military, provide affordable education, and skills acquisition programs, and encourage startups and others.

