I’ll do more to intensify strategic partnership with UAE — Buhari

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his determination to do more to ensure the growth and intensification of the strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), he gave the pledge in a short interaction with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new Ruler of Abu Dhabi and President of the UAE during a condolence visit to the Presidential Palace on Friday.

President Buhari expressed his condolences and that of Nigeria on the demise of the late President Sheikh Khalifah and congratulated the new President on his election.

He also expressed the hope that under Sheikh Mohamed the two countries will continue to actively champion a vision of sustainable security, strengthen counterterrorism cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, and promote prosperity and development.

According to the statement, in the seven years of the Buhari Presidency, the two countries have actively conducted bilateral dialogues leading to several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that have paved the way for further cooperation, mutual understanding and progress in many aspects of their bilateral relations.

