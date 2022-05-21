FRSC hands over recovered N1.4m to families of accident victims in Delta

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
The sum of N1,434,715  recoverd at a vehicluar accident scene in Agbor, Delta State by officers and men of the  state  command  of the federal road safety corps has been handed over to   the families of the victims.

The Sector Commander in the state, Udeme Bassey Eshiet  on Friday officially presented the recovered monies to  identified relatives of the deceased.

Members of  the association of seafood sellers in Onitsha, Anambra State who were on a business trip to Ondo State on  May 10, 2022, had had  a fatal crash involving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AGU497ZW and a Benz Truck with registration number KLK642XA  on the Agbor-Benin expressway by Stephenson’s hotel, Agbor. 

As a result, five persons were killed, while eleven  others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

 But  through the help of the Chairman of  Ose market branch of the association, relatives of those killed were contacted and invited to the command to receive the  recovered money.

Speaking at the occasion, the sector Commander, Eshiet said it was the tradition of the corps to return cash or property of accident victims the their families.


He cautioned motorists to be mindful of the raining season to reduce their speed on the highways as the 100 kilometers per hour is only application  to a situation where the road is clear. 

Chairman of the association, Mr. Duru Eric Emeka could not hide his feelings as he showered encomium on the staff of the command for the show of rare integrity.

