2023: Former COAS supports Abia charter on power shift to Abia North

In line with the dreams of the founding fathers of Abia State and Abia charter of equity, the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), has thrown his support over the clamour for the next governor of Abia State to come from Abia North, particularly old Isuikwuato District.

Ihejirika bared his mind Thursday while paying a courtesy call on the chairman of Abia Founding Fathers Association, Dr Onyike James Onyike, at his Eluama Isuikwuato country home, explaining that his visit was aimed at thanking them “for their well-founded pronouncement” that the next Abia governor should come from Isuikwuato.

According to him, “the position of the founding fathers was in tandem with the Abia charter of equity, which promotes peace, fairness and justice in the rotation of governorship seat among the component parts of Abia” and described their resolution as “a landmark decision”.

The founding fathers had at their meeting last September called on political parties to respect the Abia charter of equity in their choice of governorship candidates in 2023. They also pinpointed Isuikwuato as the area to produce the successor to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

He assured that qualified people abound in Isuikwuato district, who are prepared and very capable of providing good leadership for Abia.

