2023 elections and divine intervention

A column in one of the most patronised national dailies with the topic. ‘In 2022, Politicians ‘partying’ as if it’s 2023’ as published early this year drew my attention in developing this piece. I strongly agree with the writer who was quoted to have said “A sensible person would wonder why elections a good number of months away are being brought to the front burner at a time when the nation is under siege from insurgents and many other kinds of violent criminals.”

If God could spare my soul through the 2023 general elections and in good health, I will rather seek divine intervention for the country to overcome its present predicaments amid security threats first before deciding on who to elect as a credible leader to constitutionally inherit the Aso Rock Villa instead of relying on a particular candidature based on ethno-religious affiliation and probably end up facing artificial difficulties not the unforeseen and natural type ordained by Almighty God in manipulating the power piloting the affairs of the country to the right direction.

It could have been better for fellow Nigerians from 18 years and above who are within the ambit of the law allowed to exercise their franchise to embark on fervent prayers to God to seek his help to guide us on who to vote for; whether a Christian, Muslim or even a pagan since none among those practising any of these religions has attended an educational institution where only the students seem to be from same or a particular religion unless the missionary school for our Christian faithful or Islamic oriented school for my Muslim brothers and sisters nor the pagans who are hardly identified by their mode of school.

Without any cause for alarm, these inter personal interest has continued to dilute the mindset of the citizenry to underscore the supremacy of life and that of brotherhood in enjoying the symbiotic relationship between diverse ethnicity unlike the days when our forefathers from the two religions lived together by dining, wining and even clubbing together during their leisure time.

Categorically, I can beat my chest and vouch on my stand without any reservations to say insisting on a particular person to clinch the number one political office, leaving the wish for God to undergo rigorous screening and final approval which may differ from our selfish selection may end up jeopardising the democratic principle as well as political stability the country was known for.

God forbid any security threat that could undermine the conduct of the 2023 general elections just like the shenanigans of Mr Orubebe which he orchestrated during the collation of results in defence of Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if not that the INEC chairman then, Prof Attahiru Jega was an experienced professional who had made his name from the leadership of ASUU even before becoming a V.C of the prestigious UDUS was calm enough to handle the situation. I salute Orubebe for his gut and confidence to stand for his master while others alleged to have collected billions of naira to work for the victory of PDP went back home to sleep with the said money and in hard currency under their pillows without dishing a single dime to anybody due to their self centeredness but still awaiting their party to be announced as a winner for them to claim political appointments as a reward or fruit for their hard labour.

Nigeria with a changing face under PMB’ watch with zero interference to electoral and judicial matters gave room for some oppositions in the likes of Gov.Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and former CBN Governor, .Prof.Charles Soludo now Anambra State Governor and a host of others to emerge winners in their election, thus demonstrating a clear testimony with a rubber stamp by the government in ensuring fairness and equity for not maneuvering election results just as same is expected by the constituents during the forthcoming general elections for Buhari to exit Aso Villa without compromising his recognised integrity in the eyes of the western powers.

Glancing through the last general elections where followers of every religion drummed support for their wish, this time around, courtesy demands that the electorate should accord priority to prayers or blame themselves on whoever the majority insist to be on top of the country’s ladder for the interest of a particular region not for the unity and progress of the country and the betterment of the common man. They should know that God has all the powers to guard or lead our selfish choice through the right path at the detriment of our greed.

As for me, so long as the desired goal could be achieved especially in abhorring the rising spate of attacks and other forms of security threat which had ravaged the country, I am not against any paradigmshift in governance or power rotation which ever name you call it for peace to reign inasmuchas everybody will be carried along without fear or favour.

One more thing, quite a number of people fail to understand is that good leaders can be found everywhere not necessarily within the immediate environment we are much more conversant with.

While I am of the opinion that Nigeria should remain as a single entity and say capital no to those agitating for restructuring to know that even if this is realized, we have the Northern Christians and Muslims from the western or southern region who could hardly be disowned from their biological ancestors, as such we all must continue to thank and accept how God decided the country and its inhabitants to live as one nation and one family as a blessing and we should not challenge God for not making us the same religion, he did not make a mistake and he remains our creator

Gabi, a journalist sent this piece from Bauchi adamumgabi@gmail.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.2023 elections and divine 2023 elections and divine

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.2023 elections and divine 2023 elections and divine

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP