Nigeria 2023; No president can do this!

I have watched the initial hype put up by the current candidates for the office of president of Nigeria and all the drama of stinginess and missing certificates. With each week, there is no new story but old stories, same old stories! Not one of them whether Obidient, Atikulated or the BAT is new to Nigerians.

There have been huge promises but most of these men, cannot do what I will do, when I become President; it will be a free and fair election, Nigerians will hail INEC when I resume at the Villa. Trust me plenty people will go to jail…not for a few months but for life. I will let Nigerians know that whether you are a government thief or armed robber, you are a thief and you will be made a scapegoat for all to see…no plea bargain.

Just so you know now that I am canvassing your votes. There will be no courtesy visits during my tenure. I will be too busy working and sustaining the developments that will come with my administration.

Nigerians will not only experience 24/7 electricity but will also enjoy the honour of formal announcements before power outages via radio and sms. I will reduce the current fuel pump price from N166 to N79. And trust me, more NNPC Mega stations will come on board at almost one per local government.

It will become a criminal offence for government officials to go abroad for treatment of buttocks boils they acquired from looting government treasuries. Public schools will once more become so attractive that no one will feel the need to attend the expensive privately-owned universities except by choice.

In fact, I will ensure that oil is discovered in the North so that everyone can rest. I will banish quota, federal character and ban the use of public funds for pilgrimage to all lands whether holy or unholy. What I will do to Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits, terrorists or whatever name will be better imagined that spoken about.

Will I succeed? I can almost hear that whisper in your heart saying it’s impossible, because I shall be fighting forces both within and outside. It won’t be easy because I‘ll be touching the very core foundation of a system ridden with rot.

And none of the current crop can either because we are yet to treat Nigeria as our business, and not some prodigal orphan, we are just going round in circles, as it is, we are just a people with some personal interests, for now, is there a man with such guts, and who can deliver on this promises above, remains a question—only time will tell.1 July, 2022

Prince Charles Dickson PhD,

pcdbooks@outlook.com

