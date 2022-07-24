2023: Don’t be deceived, INEC has no polling unit on social media, ADC tells LP, Obi

The National Coordinator, Electoral Matters and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Liaison officer for African Democratic Congress (ADC), High Chief Anayo Arinze, has called on the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to think of creating political structures across states of the federation and stop depending on social media influencers, if the party must get little votes in the 2023 general election.

He said those campaigning for him via social media are only doing so to decieved him because INEC has no polling unit on social media platforms.

Chief Arinze, who made the called while addressing an ADC stakeholders meeting in Awka, the Anambra State capital, over the weekend, noted that Obi’s popularity was mainly on social media only and that the Labour Party would not make any good headway because it had no structure or politician to push his candidates for the 2023 keenly electoral exercise.

He said: “I don’t think the Labour Party would make any good headway in the election as being champion on social media. They have no structure at all levels, including Anambra State, where its presidential candidate comes from. They have no offices where they do hold meetings except on social media platforms, so how do you expect them to have votes on the election,” he asked.

He noted that It will take a miracle for the Labour Party with no structure at the grassroots to win the election, particularly, in Anambra State.

On the purposed of the meeting, the ADC Chieftain said the gathering is more of a retreat to articulate the way forward for the party and its candidates for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, he boasted, since the registration of ADC in 2006 as a political party in Nigeria under the leadership of Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, we have always produced the best presidential candidates that would transformed Nigeria into a global super power, starting with Prof. Pat Utomi to the late Dr. Obediah Mailafia, the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank Nigeria (CBN).

“For the 2023 presidential election, we have presented to Nigerians another great thinker, technocrat, a highly successful businessman, builder and entrepreneur, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, who businesses cut across 20 countries in four continents to take Nigeria to greater levels. Dumebi is booted and spured to give Nigeria a holistic transformation into global super power and reckoning in the community of the nation.

On the part of the membership of ADC, we need to re-enact our zeal commitment and patriotism towards the party and all its candidates. No matter how well prepared Dumebi, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, the party National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT), are working towards winning the 2023 elections, they can not succeed without us. We must give them unalloyed or unflinching support. They need us extensively because we are to form the team of campaign coordinators at the state, LGAs, Wards and even form polling unit agents. We are to form support groups at various levels and work for them. No individual win elections. Electoral victories are for all members.

“Now that ADC is at the verge of winning major electoral victories in 2023, I implore all of you to stick with party, shun anti-party activities as many of you are doing presently and focus on ADC campaigns. Ensure that your wings are well covered. Let us work to deliver Mr Dumebi Kachikwu and our great party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), in 2023,” he added.

The National Coordinator used the occasion to appeal to President Mohammadu Buhari, to intensify action on how to end the incessant kidnapping and killings in the country.

He also called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to cancel Monday’s sit-at-home order completely for the sake of development in the eastern region.

In their separate remarks, during the meeting, the party candidate for Anambra East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Okonkwo Sunday, candidate for Anaocha two State Constituency, Engr. Emeka Ejiofor and his Awka one State Constituency counterpart, Comrade Nwachukwu Obinna, says they are contesting the election under the ADC platform because of the party’s interest to change the ugly political and social-economic challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

