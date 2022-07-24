Proper etiquette at the table is important regardless of where you are eating. It doesn’t matter if it’s just you and your family having a meal, it is important to have proper etiquette.

Etiquette is important in both social and professional situations. Therefore, it is good to know some essential dining etiquette.

When dining out, it is important to follow certain guidelines while eating. Take cues from the host or hostess, as the case may be, if you don’t know what to do in some places or regions.

Here are some essential dining etiquette tips to show that you know how to behave at the table.

1. Before sitting down, put your phone away. Talking on your phone or texting while others are is rude. It is seen as a lack of regard for them.

2. Do not talk when you have food in your mouth. If a question is thrown at you, swallow it first before answering.

3. If your food is hot, it is wrong for you to blow on it. Give it a few minutes to cool off then you can eat.

4. Never cut all your food before eating. Instead, cut one or two bites at a time.

5. Do not put your elbows on the table and rest the hand you are not using on your lap.

6. Do not use your fingers to push food into your spoon.

7. Never drink while chewing food.

8. Never look over the cup while drinking, instead, look into it.

9. Never burp or make rude noises at the table.

10. Do not lick your plate or spoon after eating.





11. Don’t rush the food. Eat slowly and pace yourself to finish at approximately the same time as the host or hostess.

12. Never use utensils for gestures. Use them for eating.

13. Leave your utensils on your plate or in your bowl when you finish eating.

14. If you like the food, compliment the host or hostess but if not, you don’t need to voice your opinion.

Using proper dining etiquette will help you socially and professionally. Always put these essential dining etiquettes to practice, as it is important to have proper etiquette.

