2023: Barau Jibrin wins all 697 delegates for senate third term bid

The Kano North Senatorial incumbent candidate, Senator Barau Jibrin has secured a return to the senate as he won the support of his constituency electorate through a landslide victory recorded during the party primary with 697 votes cast.

The senator won following the decision of Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to step down for him as part of the reconciliation efforts between the APC stakeholders in Kano.

However, the Bichi Local Government area of Kano State, the Center for the Kano North Senatorial District All Progressive Congress (APC) Primary elections, went agog as Senator Jibrin wins in a landslide all the votes cast during the Congress.

Delegates who came from the Northern District of the state’s 16 Local Government Areas started arriving the elections venue as early as 10am while affirmation of the main contender, Senator Barau Jibrin commences around 5pm.

Alhaji Yahya Ibrahim, a chieftain of the party in Bichi town who spoke at the venue said they are overwhelmingly voting for Barau Jibrin because of his footprints all over the 16 Local Government areas of the Kano North during the last eight years of his tenure.

Also, Alhaji Sani Dauda from Shanono Local Government area of Kano, said for the first time in the history of the district, a Senator was repairing the three main Dams of Guzu Guzu, Watari and Tomas to allow them to go back to irrigation farming.





Speaking on the occasion, Senator Jibrin assured that he will continue to carry along everyone from the area regardless of his party affiliation.

Hon. Jibrin said his reelection to contest the Senate was a testimony that Kano APC was one strong family who believes in the progress of the state, commending Governor Ganduje for his fatherly role in handling the affairs of the state.

