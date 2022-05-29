Train attack: Terrorists withdraw threat to start killing victims — Mamu

Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu has said the earlier threat by terrorists of Abuja/Kaduna train passengers to start killing the abducted passengers who are under their custody, if there request was not made in one week has been withdrawn.

Mamu, who reached a trunce with the abductors on Saturday night said the terrorists who had earlier said they will stop feeding the victims as well as to eliminate them have dropped their earlier threat.

According to him, they decided to drop the idea after security were able to locate the location of their eight children who are currently being held in Adamawa.

He said, when he sent the proof of their existence to their leader, Abu Barra who had earlier contacted him, they were relieved, saying,they have drop the threat but however call on the Federal Government to hasten the release of their children.

Mamu who is the spokesman of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said ”I can authoritatively confirm that the earlier threat to stop feeding the over 60 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train and threat to start executing the victims was successfully withdrawn on Saturday afternoon.”

“This was as a result of ongoing engagement with the ‘Abu Barra’ led abductors. This is a good development, even though for issues that have to do with the safety of the victims, to ensure continuation of engagement with the abductors and to build confidence, we would not elaborate on this latest development which comes less than 48 hours after the release of another threatening video of the kidnapped victims.”





“We were able to identify the location of their 8 children with the active support of the security agencies and eventually sent a proof of life and their children existence to the terrorists, a development that has helped to restore confidence.

To this end, he affirmed that a temporary truce that will enable government to facilitate action was indeed reached with the abductors.

“As a result of serious and frank engagement they have agreed to continue to take care of their victims including providing them with medical First Aid services which they said they have been doing.

“Also, they have withdrawn earlier threats to start killing them by Monday. I believe this is a major milestone that was facilitated by Almighty Allah to grant succour not only to the innocent victims but to their loved ones as well.”

”I can confirm to you that our security agencies are showing concern and willingness to secure their release in safety. What we earlier released has encouraged them to do more. Nigerians should continue to pray and stop politicising this sensitive imbroglio. We must recognize that lives of innocent citizens are involved.”

“But it is important to frankly state that they were very much categorical during our conversation on the conditions of withdrawing their earlier threat. They said they will give government the benefit of two weeks effective from Monday 30th May, to see the commitment of releasing their teenage children before any talk that may lead to the release of some of their victims.”

“In the absence of any alternative, I urge the government to please do the needful as soon as possible as many of the victims have serious health challenges and you know we are in the rainy season.”

“My decision to accept the mediation efforts is purely on humanitarian grounds and as part of the sacrifice and commitment of Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi to contribute to lasting peace and security across the North especially the North West.”

“In view of the encouraging development it remains to be seen how government will react to it to ensure the immediate release of the kidnapped victims that have now spent two months in captivity.”

