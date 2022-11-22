2023: Atiku arrives CAN headquarters

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has arrived the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) headquarters for interaction with the Christian leaders.

Recall that CAN commenced interaction with Presidential candidates where they presented their proposals.

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha had appeared before CAN, followed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The former Vice President arrived the CAN headquarters with the his Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, Governor of Taraba State, Dairus Ishayaku, former Senate President, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, Bukola Saraki, Raymond Dokpesi, former governor of Cross River, Liyel Imoke, Senator Philip Adidas, Senator Dino Melaye and other party Chieftains.