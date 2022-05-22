2023: Amaechi meets Borno APC delegates as ex-Army chief, Buratai, woos Gov Zulum for support

Prominent Borno indigene and former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has urged the Governor, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State to vote for former Transportation Minister, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to emerge as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential elections.

Buratai who is now Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic said Amaechi is one Nigerian that can change things for good in the country if given the opportunity to serve as President.

Speaking at a consultative meeting between Amaechi, Governor Babagana Zulum, leaders and delegates of the APC in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday, Buratai narrated how Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State, succeeded in curbing militancy, kidnapping and other forms of criminality, restoring sanity to the State within few months of assuming office.

The former COAS who was then Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army in Rivers State said he saw in Amaechi the resilience and determination to do things right, urging the Governor and delegates to give him all their votes and see for themselves the change that will occur when Amaechi gets the ticket and eventually becomes President.

He said, “Your Excellency, we will not share any votes. Give a hundred per cent of your votes to Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and I will tell you the reasons why. Here with us, is the man of the moment who is ready to serve, and has shown the determination in his exploits and his experience over the years, as Speaker, a Governor and as Minister. He has led his peer governors twice. He has also led his colleagues in parliament as Chairman, of the Conference of Speakers twice.

“He has that experience and very importantly he has remained loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari. On two occasions in 2015 and 2019 as campaign Director-General, he delivered President Muhammadu Buhari. You know the history of Borno, we have always gone along with the winning team. Do not follow any other person apart from Amaechi who is here. We must align ourselves with Amaechi, we must be with the man of the moment,” he said.





On his part, Amaechi reiterated that of all the aspirants gunning for the position of President in the 2023 elections, he is the better candidate.

Amaechi advised delegates of the APC to put their conscience first and vote for a candidate that is true to his word, a true Nigerian candidate, stating that he is that true Nigerian candidate, who is detribalised and is known to perform in whatever task he takes on.

Amaechi who also visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar El-Kanemi said, “one of the reasons why you have a high level of insecurity is the fact that our past leaders had visited us with poverty. Politicians will be chasing you with money, but when you step out on that day (of the primary election), carry your conscience in your hand. Vote for me, because when you vote for me, you have transferred that responsibility, to partner with others to change the country. Trust me. Don’t share the votes. Step out that day, vote for me and see the difference I will make.”

“As Minister for Transportation, we started the rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, go and verify, they are working, go and check. We don’t have the loan yet, but with the little money we have I said ‘go and start work.’ I heard there is oil around Borno, if I’m made the president, I will look for that oil,” Amaechi said.

Responding, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said, “To me, power belongs to God. It is my prayer that Nigeria should get a good President. My prayer is for Almighty Allah to give us a good candidate that can take this nation to a greater height, a candidate that can deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Nigeria.

Zulum stated that Amaechi’s advice to delegates to vote with a conscience is very important, and “the people of Borno State will use their conscience to vote for a candidate that deserves to be voted for.”

He however added that “President Muhammadu Buhari is also very important in this political equation. We are still waiting for him to say what he wants us to do.”

