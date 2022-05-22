Deborah: RCCG Oyo Province 3 Joins Peaceful Protest

Following the directive from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Oyo Province 3 on Sunday staged a peaceful protest to join the demand for justice for Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State who her colleagues gruesomely slew over blasphemy.

It will be recalled that CAN in a statement signed by its president, Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle recently directed churches and denominational leaders across the country to observe a peaceful protest and pray for justice for the slain female student.

Accordingly, the peaceful protest led by the pastor in charge of the province, Pastor Wale Ashonibare and his wife, Pastor (Dr) Priscilla Ashonibare saw members of the church protesting within the church premises along Bembo-Apata road, singing, “the church is marching on, the gates of hell shall not prevail” and carrying placards with different inscriptions such as, “let’s be our brothers’ keepers, let’s live together in peace, no killing in the name of God, don’t defend the in-defendable.”

The peaceful protest ended with prayers for peace, prosperity and progress of the body of Christ and for the nation.

