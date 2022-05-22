2023 Presidency: Amaechi blames past leaders for insecurity

Former Minister of Transportation who is also one of the presidential aspirants in All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Amaechi has blamed past leaders for visiting Nigerians with poverty which he said was responsible for the present high level of insecurity in the country.

Amaechi stated this in Maiduguri on Sunday during a meeting with APC delegates and stakeholders in which he said “one of the reasons why you have a high level of insecurity is the fact that our past leaders had visited us with poverty.

“Politicians will be chasing you with money, but when you step out on that day (of the primary election), carry your conscience in your hand. Vote for me, because when you vote for me, you have transferred that responsibility, to partner with others to change the country.

“Trust me, don’t share the votes. Step out that day, vote for me and see the difference I will make.”

“As Minister for Transportation, we started the rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, go and verify, they are working, go and check. We don’t have the loan yet, but the little money we have I said ‘go and start work”.

“I heard there is oil around Borno, if I’m made the president, I will look for that oil,” Amaechi said.”





Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said, “To me, power belongs to God. It is my prayer that Nigeria should get a good President.

“My prayer is for Almighty Allah to give us a good candidate that can take this nation to a greater height, a candidate that can deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Nigeria”.

Zulum stated that Amaechi’s advice to delegates to vote with a conscience is very important, and “the people of Borno State will use their conscience to vote for a candidate that deserves to be voted for”, he added.