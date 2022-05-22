2023 Presidency: Amaechi blames past leaders for insecurity

Latest News
By Tribune Online
More experience Amaechi, FG inaugurates governing boards of NPA, APC presidential primaries, Amaechi in Edo, Amaechi declares loyalty to Buhari, APC presidential ticket: Don’t play ethnic politics, Amaechi urges Oyo APC exco, I will end insecurity in Nigeria, Transport University of Daura , Nigeria ready to release funds for MOWCA Maritime Bank, Attack on Abuja-Kaduna train, Lekki deep seaport , Lekki port increased pace of work, Amaechi woos foreign investors , water accidents around magazine point , Strike: Railway workers, Transport minister meeting deadlocked, Transportation minister defends budget , award of ICTN contract, Wreck removal will open maritime sector , NIMASA salary increment request, Buhari to flag-off, Nigerian ports like a 'madhouse, FG to commence Kano-Kaduna railway, Nigeria accounts for 75per cent, Amaechi inaugurates panel on NPA, FG to establish Maritime Resource Centre in Plateau, Customs to remove obstructing structure, 35per cent affirmative policy, Amaechi greets CCECC at 40, Amaechi Kano-Maradi rail line, port development will increase, 60 percent of railway workers, waiver for foreign vessels, FEC, ban on barge operations, CRCC $50m transportation University, CRCC, a gift, $500m China loan, loans, Amaechi, probe, FG, Amaechi, NIMASA, NPA board, train service, transportation university, safe anchorage, saa, APM Terminals, apapa gridlock, maritime in 2021
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation who is also one of the presidential aspirants in All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Amaechi has blamed past leaders for visiting Nigerians with poverty which he said was responsible for the present high level of insecurity in the country. 

Amaechi stated this in Maiduguri on Sunday during a meeting with APC delegates and stakeholders in which he said “one of the reasons why you have a high level of insecurity is the fact that our past leaders had visited us with poverty.

“Politicians will be chasing you with money, but when you step out on that day (of the primary election), carry your conscience in your hand. Vote for me, because when you vote for me, you have transferred that responsibility, to partner with others to change the country. 

“Trust me, don’t share the votes. Step out that day, vote for me and see the difference I will make.”

“As Minister for Transportation, we started the rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, go and verify, they are working, go and check. We don’t have the loan yet, but the little money we have I said ‘go and start work”.

“I heard there is oil around Borno, if I’m made the president, I will look for that oil,” Amaechi said.”


Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said, “To me, power belongs to God. It is my prayer that Nigeria should get a good President. 

“My prayer is for Almighty Allah to give us a good candidate that can take this nation to a greater height, a candidate that can deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Nigeria”. 

Zulum stated that Amaechi’s advice to delegates to vote with a conscience is very important, and “the people of Borno State will use their conscience to vote for a candidate that deserves to be voted for”, he added.

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Latest News

Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7

Latest News

Zoning: Chief Iwuanyanwu charges Igbo presidential aspirants to work hard

Latest News

Initiative places students on internship to beat ASUU strike

Latest News

Why Nigerian SMEs are unable to scale, grow ― Ogunbowale

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More