2023: Allow Osinbajo consolidate on gains of Buhari administration, group tells APC delegates

The diaspora arm of a group of professionals under the aegis of the Progressive Youth Group (PYG) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to vote for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the party’s forthcoming presidential primaries.

The group noted that voting Osinbajo as the party’s flagbearer will afford him to consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Hon Akeem Amao, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, said Osinbajo’s experience as vice president gives him the advantage over others, urging the electorate not to be swayed by money politics.

He said members of the group spread across the UK, France, Germany, Canada, the US and other countries in Europe believe Osinbajo will pursue the unfulfilled dreams of Mr President and build on the legacies of good governance and adherence to the rule of law.

Amao said: “As Buhari/Osinbajo administration winds up, it is imperative that the mantle of leadership be transferred to Professor Yemi Osinbajo in order to consolidate on the gains of this administration and also pursue the unfulfilled dreams of Mr President and build on the legacies of good governance and adherence to the rule of law.

“Being a part of this administration, he understands the challenges faced by this administration and this will help foster a cohesive tendency as an insider and part of the government to collaboratively work with other well-meaning Nigerians to take the nation to greater heights.





“Our message to the party’s delegates most especially the APC is that they should not be carried away by the cash being thrown around. They should be guided by their conscience. We need someone who can do it and do it well.

“Osinbajo has left no one in doubt that he remains the best candidate for the job. Nigerians should not be allowed their reasoning to be beclouded by sentiment, let’s go for the right man.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

2023: Allow Osinbajo consolidate on gains of Buhari administration, group tells APC delegates

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

2023: Allow Osinbajo consolidate on gains of Buhari administration, group tells APC delegates