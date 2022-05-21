Stakeholders advocate immediate implementation of small-scale fisheries guidelines in Nigeria

As part of efforts to boost small-scale fisheries industry in Nigeria and other part of Africa, stakeholders have called on Nigeria’s government to, without further delay, implement the sustainable fisheries guidelines that have been adopted since 2014.

They said the guidelines which focus not only on the fish and other aquaculture species but also on the people working in the industry at small-scale level from production to consumption would greatly help to grow the subsector and consequently lead to fish sufficiency and poverty reduction in Nigeria and beyond.

The stakeholders, who included policy makers, government advisers, scholars, fish workers, researchers, students, media and civil society groups gave this position at a three-day National Stakeholders and Advocacy Capacity Building Workshop on Small-Scale Fisheries Guidelines held at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, last week.

The hybrid event with participants from many countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Tanzania, Norway, Australia, among others, was organised by the Faculty of Science, LASU, in conjuction with the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

The stakeholders said the contribution of small-scale fisheries business particularly in Nigeria with its huge population of more than 200 millions to employment generation, poverty reduction and the gross demestic products may appear small but big in value term.

They said that was why mere adoption of the said guidelines that could further boost the subsectòr by various countries including Nigeria without implementation is of no value irrespective the length of years, hence the importance of the conference.





Speaking at the forum, the Senior Special Assistant to Nigerian President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the implementation of the new framework would greatly help in achieving most of the UN’s sustainable development goal projects, especially that of 1, 2, 5, 12 and 14.

Orelope- Adefulire, who spoke on a topic, titled: “Beyond awareness on the SSF-Guidelines: Partnership towards ensuring that small-scale fisheries deliver on the SDGs,” promised that her office would support relevant efforts towards achieving the goals.

On their part, Ms. Lena Westlund from FAO; Prof. Svein Jentoft from UiT the Arctic University of Norway; Dr. Kendra Byrd from the University of Greenwich Natural Institute; Mr. Lucas Koyejo from the Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission; Dr Philippa Cohen from James Cook University, Australia and Profs Olatoye Kareem and Lai Osho from LASU, among other speakers emphasised the importance of stakeholders collaboration at national, regional and global communities to the industry.

They said such collaboration interventions would certainly help the industry and its players to achieve the purpose of the guidelines.

Declaring the workshop open, Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji- Bello, who was represented by her deputy in charge of administration, Prof Adenike Boyo, said aside fish production and sustenance of rich tradition and value system in fishing communities in Nigeria, the small-scale fisheries business also provides means of livelihood for millions of fishers and other fishworkers and their families.

Speaking earlier, the programme facilitator and Dean of Faculty of Science, LASU, Prof Shehu Akintola, explained that the conference participants were all-inclusive to ensure every aspect of the subsector including laws guiding operations of the industry players are all captured.

He said the overall objective is to ensure that the issues raised and agreed upon by participants would form part of policies for government to grow the industry appreciably.

He said the small-scale fishery business, particularly in Nigeria is really needed to be repositioned to meet best global practices.

