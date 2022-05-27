2023: All set for PDP National Convention — Mark

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), Senator David Mark has assured that arrangements have been made for a hitch free exercise on Saturday.

He made the declaration while addressing members of the committee of the Convention in Abuja ahead of the exercise.

Mark assured that the exercise will be smooth and transparent even as he told members of the committee to brace up to the challenges to ensure a credible exercise, saying “you must be absolutely transparent.

A statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh on Friday, quoted Senator Mark as saying: “If you have any interest or bias for any of the aspirants, you can excuse yourself from this assignment.”

He maintained that the stage is set for a hitch-free programme as all logistics, materials and security have been sorted out.

He added :“we are prepared for the exercise, virtually all our delegates have arrived Abuja.”





The former President of the Senate said the PDP has a track record of conducting peaceful congresses and conventions over the years assuring that the outcome of this convention will make the party stronger.

According to him, “the PDP has an array of eminently qualified persons to rule Nigeria. We carried out due diligence during our screening. I am confident that who ever emerges from the convention will reflect the wishes of our party.”

Senator Mark and his committee members also inspected the facilities at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja, venue of the convention.

The presidential candidate party for the 2023 election is expected to emerge from the

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…