2022 World Twins Festival holds October 8 in Igboora

The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, and tourists from across the world are expected to grace the 2022 edition of the World Twins Festival at the Methodist Grammar School inIgboora, Oyo State, tomorrow, October 8, 2022.

In a statement signed by the initiators of Twins Tourism, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye which was made available to Travelpulse & MICE, the organisers said that the festival with the theme “Twinning for World Economic Recovery was aimed at celebrating the unique beings and other multiple births from all spheres of life.

The choice of Igboora for the celebration was based on the uniqueness of the town being famous for having the world largest concentration of living multiple births.

The statement added that the festival would be the first edition after the demise of its grand patron and regular attendee, late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo.

According to the organisers, the 2022 edition will celebrate, specially the lifetime of late Oba Adeyemi, who fathered some sets of twins and a set of triplets.

However, the host king of the town, the Olu of Igboora, Oba JimohTitiloye would lead an array of traditional rulers in the town to welcome visitors to the special occasion.

The event according to the Oguntoyes would feature twins fashion show, twins’ parade, talent show, festival art exhibition, circus performance and regular features of twins’ cuisines among others.