How BBNaija S7 ‘leveled up’ the youth, national economy in 72 days

In this overview of the Big Brother Naija season seven that ended a few days ago, ROTIMI IGE analyses the season that was and how the franchise is empowering housemates and thousands of individuals who work and watch the show.

After 10 weeks of mixed emotions, weekly evictions, and suspenseful games in the quest to a N100 million big win, Big Brother Naija Season 7 finally came to an end on Sunday, October 2.

At the finale, Otabor Josephina Ijeoma (better known as ‘Phyna’ in the house) was declared winner and walked away with N100 million more to her net worth. While this grand prize was the most coveted and most attention-grabbing, the Big Brother show is impacted with many other choice gifting backed by the daily tasks that the contestants have to partake in during the course of the reality show. In simpler terms, most of the other housemates became millionaires—or at least significantly richer—by simply participating in the Big Brother show; even without winning the grand prize.

A close example is Chijioke Brian Chukwuemeka (known as ‘Bryann’ in the house), who made it to the final list alongside Phyna. During the course of the show, Bryann amassed prizes ranging from three months’ worth of groceries from Amazon food, and became a millionaire having earned money from Flutterwave, Knorr, Close-Up, Airtel, Quidax, Dano milk task challenges. Similarly, there are other housemates like Ndubueze Chioma (Chomzy), Olopade Adekunle, Iyele Hermes, and Olusemo Segun (Sheggz) who can boast of winning to a tune of six digits during their stay in the house. This is aside the indeterminate amount of cash gifts and other gifts sent in by their fans.

Show business experts posit that the Big Brother Naija franchise is a ready platform for business owners to show their products.

“For starters, one pathway of this grand business is that great entertainment draws large crowds, and large crowds are the market for advertisements. This already suggests other financial pathways webbed around this show business, such as subscription packages to watch the show, paid, paid partnerships with multinational companies who feature and sponsor games on the show; and so on. Based on this financial grid—and more that I believe entertainment economists will do a better job explaining—we may maintain that MultiChoice, through its Big Brother franchise is boosting not just the entertainment industry, but the economy at large”, Mayokun Owojuyigbe, a social commentator said..

Sponsors of the show are direct testaments of this economic impact, and their repeated sponsorship corroborates their success story. When Abeg (now Piggyvest) sponsored the show in 2021, it reportedly recorded 7000 percent increase in its number of users (from 20,000 to over 1.8 million). The company was back in 2022 to sponsor the show again, and the Chief Marketing Officer, Joshua Chibueze revealed that the huge return on investment was a key reason the company chose to sponsor the show again. Similarly, Flutterwave reported an increase in monthly transactions from 107 million to 140 million after sponsoring the show in 2020. The company’s head of branding and storytelling, Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu noted that the success prompted their decision to sponsor the show again in 2022.

To bring it closer home to the Gen Z and millennials that seem to form the crux of the Big Brother viewing audience this season, the reality show is a veritable economic empowerment tool for the youth. Many youth-oriented jobs are taken up whenever the Big Brother season comes around. Apart from ‘setting up’ the housemates for potential brand endorsements and sponsorships, many other youths can put their skills in photography, disc jockeying, multimedia and technical control, data analytics, fashion, creative arts and more to work; and get their money’s worth. This could come through direct employment by MultiChoice itself, or some indirect means by affiliated brands.

“I cannot put a number to it, but hundreds of youths must have benefitted financially from helping to set up the various games played in the house over the weeks—not to talk of other activities like the pool party”, Owojuyigbe continued.

It has been seen also that the housemates who walk away with significant financial perks form a nexus of further youth empowerment. Friends and family members of these former housemates can get the financial boost needed to put their business—particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—on the right footing; and the associated fame of Big Brother can help friends and family of these former housemates get favourable consideration in some contexts. With a windfall ranging in millions, it is only normal that some of the former housemates will sometimes tend towards investment. That, in itself, according to an entertainment investor, Maduka Ogbaido, spurs further economic development.

Speaking on the economic contribution of BBNaija, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe disclosed that the Level Up edition provided 1,200 jobs, directly and indirectly, while the production cost amounted to N4.7 billion which includes licensing, modeling, marketing costs, among others.

He added that the show received over one billion votes, with over N100 million worth of prizes won by housemates during tasks and N30 million won by 30 fans who locked down their favourite during the show.

“BBNaija is more than entertainment, it is renowned for its social and economic value. To date, over 14,000 people across various industries have worked on this show. This year, 1,200 people worked directly including photographers, carpenters, interior decorators and fashion designers. The show contributes significantly to the economy.

“Also, housemates won over N100 million worth of prizes on tasks alone this year and 30 fans get to win one million naira each. BBNaija season 7 is another record-breaking season with over a billion votes. We are proud of the support housemates got from viewers and fans,” Ugbe said.





Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola praised Phyna for playing the game, and appreciated sponsors for making the show a success. “We are extremely proud to have created a platform that continues to entertain the viewers, celebrate the talent of the housemates, showcase the different expressions of our culture and contribute to the creative industry in Nigeria.

“Thank you Phyna for playing the game and contributing to delivering what is being called a season of premium content. To the other housemates – you were all winners from the moment you walked through Biggie’s doors.

“Our headline sponsor, Pocket by Piggyvest; Associate sponsor, Flutterwave and tactical sponsor, Quidax, thank you for making magic with us this season,” she said.

To wrap it up, the Big Brother show offers its wide viewership an engaging array of entertaining events spread over 10 weeks of the show, but more importantly, the show leaves a trail of economic benefits, youth empowerment, and a boost to Nigeria’s GDP.