Popular gospel singers set to thrill Celestial faithful at Jerimoyamah concert USA 3.0

Celestial faithful and indeed worshippers living in Dallas-Fort Texas, United States of America (USA) are definitely in for a special spiritual treat as plans have been concluded by Icon Inc. owned by Olufemi Hamed better known as Femi Oracle to host an unforgettable night of soul-lifting ministrations.

The much-anticipated Jerimoyamah concert 3.0 which is already gaining traction on social media is a brainchild of Icon – a Christian outreach ministry dedicated to the Great commission through Christian broadcasting and ministering to the less fortunate. The concert which is in its third edition is widely regarded as the biggest Celestial Church of Christ(CCC) gospel music initiative in North America. Themed “The King’s Banquet” this year’s event promises to be exciting as an array of gospel finest singers have been lined up for the concert. A vision of Femi Oracle, the convener, Jerimoyamah concert aims to gather hundreds of youths, choristers and community leaders in a Celestial praise and worship session.

Billed to hold at the Amon Carter Exhibits Building 3400 Burnett Tandy DR Forth Worth TX76107 on Saturday 10, December 2022 at 2pm promises to be a bigger version of Jerimoyamah 2.0. An array of gospel musicians from Femi Oracle, Tosin Shittu, Gabriel Eziashi, Adedayo Sekere, Omolara, Soji Isreal and Bhordey Zanu are on standby for a groundbreaking ministrations that will bring heaven to earth. Other attractions include charitable gestures to help put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden in the society. Femi Oracle, the host minister has a strong reputation for hosting soul-lifting praise and worship concerts including Online Praise Party in Dallas, Texas, USA among others.