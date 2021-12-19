2022 budget is a failure without following due process, implementation of public procurement law ― Experts

The leadership of Chattered Institute of Purchasing & Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) at the weekend urged President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the Board of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in order to ensure effective implementation of the 2022 budget which is expected to be passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The CIPSMN President, Alhaji Ado Jibrin and CIPSMN Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu who gave the charge at the sideline of the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja, frowned at the politicisation of the appointment of heads of Bureau of Public Procurement and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) over the years.

While urging the President to avoid the pitfalls of previous years in the poor implementation of the country’s annual budgets, they underscored the need to ensure strict compliance with the extant public procurement laws as well as appointment of professionals with requisite experience in the sector.

Speaking on the fate of the over N17 trillion budget estimates which is to be passed by both Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday, the CIPSMN President, Alhaji Jibrin said: “Obviously there will be crisis with the implementation of the 2022 budget. When you look at major problems of this country, it has to do with Procurement scandal, when you look at it you will link them to procurement where billions of naira and billions of dollars at being squandered because if problems of procurement.

“If we cannot restrategise, we will still go back to the same problem.”

While responding to the functions being exercised by Federal Executive Council (FEC) on approval of multi billion naira projects at its sittings, Alhaji Jibrin who faulted the procedures being adopted, urged President Buhari to ensure that due process is followed in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act in the interest of the country and the citizens.

On his part, the CIPSMN Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu who applauded President Buhari’s move to accelerate the procurement process through the introduction of Executive Order 5 in 2018, however accused those saddled with implementation and enforcement of the policy and laws of frustrating the economy.

He said: “We have been thinking of meeting Mr. President one on one to tell him that this specific field of endeavour that they have neglected for so many years, though he tried to come with Executive Order 5 in 2018 to ensure that the wrongs of the past are written off, but it appears that the implementers of the law and policy are turning it against the masses.

“That is how I view it because procurement is applicable to everything, it’s an area that affects almost the total budget of a nation, yet it’s neglected, that is why we are facing all these challenges.

“What caused these problems, we all know us mismanagement of our economy as a country. When we manage resources of a country, every dick and harry will feel what can I grab.

“I wish to tell Mr. President that we should take issue of procurement seriously, because 80 percent of that budget goes into that sector (procurement), and we are not taking it serious. We don’t allow the professionals to come around, he based whatever approvals on what they tell him. Why don’t he think on what we have been saying all the time to call the procurement professionals which way forward in managing the resources or this country?”

In his assessment of the people saddled with the responsibility of handling BPP and BPE, he said: “the issue of BPP I will say, it’s another problem area that procurement professionals are looking into. I made an example earlier, that I’m not a medical doctor, if you carry me to the theater, I will be able to kill as many people I can, that is what is happening in the public procurement.

“Is a Quantity Surveyor trained in the arts and science of procurement, as an Electrical Engineer, is he taught in the science and arts of procurement, is he taught in the arts and science of negotiation to the benefits of the masses, to the benefits of the economy, to the benefits of our nation?”

For BPE, he expressed support for the clarion call by members of the National Assembly for the review of all the privatised public assets, stressing that most of the privatised public assets were not given to the right people.

