Oyo graduates 2015 adult learners to mark 2021 International Literacy Day

As every country in the world celebrates this year’s International Literacy Day in different dimensions, Oyo State government, through its Agency for Adult and Non- Formal Education in the state, also presented a total number of 2015 learners for graduation to mark the epoch event in the state.

The graduating learners were drawn from various learning centres spread across the 33 local government areas in the state, having successfully completed their basic and post-literacy learning programme organized by the state government.

The learners were drawn from artisan community circle who had failed to acquire formal education programmes during their school-age periods.

Addressing the audience at the occasion, held recently, at the state secretariat, the acting Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr Aderemi Olakulehin, attributed the advancement of literacy education through non-formal learning system in the state to Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration improved investment in education in order to revamp the sector with an ultimate goal to reduce the illiteracy level in the state.

According to him, the agency runs three stages of literacy programmes for learners in all the centres in the state; the basic literacy, post-literacy and advanced literacy programmes where learners spend nine months before proceeding to the next level.

He said: “The state governor, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde has made teaching and learning in all literacy training centres to be stress-free both for learners and the facilitators. The centres have been receiving adequate instructional learning materials for learners.

“Recently, the state government employed about 99 facilitators and 34 officers to join the agency for the progress of literacy education in the state.”

He advised all and sundry in the state especially, the illiterate market men and women, including the artisans in the society to explore Governor Makinde’s free literacy education programme at their doorsteps.

“From all indications, the increase in education budget in the state has yielded much fruits even in the adult and non-formal education sector in the state. Within the spate of time that Governor Seyi Makinde assumed the leadership of the state, not less than 5,000 learners have graduated from the literacy education programme, while many of them have been mainstreamed into formal school to prepare them for junior and senior secondary school academic programmes.

“It is notable that the increase of education budget in the state by the present administration has enhanced the agency’s efforts to take literacy education to people’s doorsteps across the state. The literacy education programme covers everywhere, including all the Hausa communities in the state,” he said.

