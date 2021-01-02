2021: Extortion in all ramifications will not be condoned, Zamfara CP warns

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro has warned officers and men of the command to desist from all form of corrupt practices, saying “I will not condone any form of corrupt practices in all ramifications, especially on highways.”

CP Abutu assured the good people of the state that officers and men of the command will redouble their commitment and hard work in the promotion and sustenance of public peace, safety and security of Zamfara State in the year 2021.

In a press release issued by the command public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the CP gave the assurance yesterday while meeting with the police tactical commanders at the police command Headquarters, Gusau.

He commended Officers and men of the Command for their commitment and sacrifice in the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state and charged them to redouble such hard work in 2021.

The Commissioner further said that, police as a lead agency in internal security has been partnering with other security agencies, traditional rulers and members of the host communities in policing the state.

He said the ongoing Peace pact of the state government will be consolidated and make it more functional and effective.

He futther assured that plans are underway to review and reposition the peace process so that all stakeholders will be keyed into the peace accord.

He therefore called on the aggrieved factions to suspend all violence activities and allow the impending dialogue to take place in a conducive atmosphere.

The CP also warned that the Police and other security agencies will not spare any recalcitrant criminal who refuses to toy the line of peace in Zamfara State.

On the area of welfare of officers and men,the CP assures them that the authorities are doing everything possible to see to their welfare, and enjoined them to show more seriousness and enthusiasm in their work.

“On the area of currupt practices and extortion, I warned that the Police under my watch will not condone extortion in all ramifications, especially on the highways.”

He vowed to deal with any police officer that engages himself in currupt practice or any unprofessional act.

The CP appealed to members of the public to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE