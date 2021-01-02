Jerry Gana eulogises late Galadima of Lokoja

THE former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana has eulogized the late Galadima of Lokoja, Dr. Godwin Timothy Ajakpo who passed away in Abuja after a brief ilness.

Speaking with newsmen during a church service held at Cathedral Church Headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State, the former presidential candidate described the Late Ajakpo as a man of integrity who was committed to his family, his community and the nation at large.

He stressed that he knew Ajakpo when they were both schooling in Okene adding that he was an upright person, and that the national and medical field have lost a great person.

He advised his immediate family not to be deterred by the death of their father as God will protect and secure them in life.

Earlier, in his sermon, the primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, charged the family of the deceased to follow the legacy of their father who gave his entire life to God.

“Dr Godwin Timothy Ajakpo has served the church meritoriously and he used his knowledge of medicine to assist many people that are not even his relations. He prayed for him to have eternal live.

He charged Christians to always bear in mind that one day death would visit every one, urging them to be committed to God through fervent prayers and shun devilish acts capable of leading people to heal fire,” the clergyman advised.

