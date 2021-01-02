Brace up for second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Bauchi gov tells citizens

Residents of Bauchi State have been told to brace up for the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which is said to be deadlier than the first one.

The assertion was made by Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir in his New Year message to the people of the state.

The Governor said that, “We must see and treat this disease as a clear and present danger that requires sacrifice, discipline and commitment to fight it. We handle it with kid gloves only to our collective peril. We must be on the same page with health professionals and obey the already known protocols of handling the pandemic.”

While congratulating people of the state, for overcoming the myriad of challenges in the year 2020, he said that, “Never before have the people been so gruesomely tested from Yellow and Lassa Fevers, to the COVID-19, from the slowdown in the economy and ecological disasters, to ever looming security challenges.”

He described the year 2020 as a year of unforgettable experience given the peculiar challenges of the year in which people were confronted with daunting health, economic, security and social challenges.

Bala Mohammed, however, urged that people of the state, and indeed Nigerians in general, irrespective of ethnic colouration, political differences or religious persuasions should be united in ushering in what, hopefully, should be the dawn of a new era, a new year 2021 of restoration and revival.

He also said that, “But the good news is that you took it all in stride, relying on our historical resilience and a rich heritage of trust, in the Almighty God who, through the intervention of our religious and traditional rulers and all men and women of goodwill, spared Bauchi State the unfortunate ordeal of succumbing to these vicissitudes. I am proud to say that we have persevered. Congratulations!”

The Governor added that, “Looking back, I am convinced that our ability to survive these challenges was due, in part, to elite consensus which helped to galvanise the masses towards the dictates of survival.”

For, no matter the orchestrations and drama of politics, we can confidently say that Bauchi State is the quintessence of the triumph of politics of engagement, collaboration and stake-holding over the politics of division and ran out.”

“Thus, like adversaries in a shipwreck, we were acutely aware that our survival depended on our ability to confront our monsters together: quite often, hunger, disease, unemployment, natural disasters and insecurity respect no boundaries or recognise any distinctions,” he added.

Bala Mohammed further stated that, “History will recall, even when we would have left the scene that, displaying the hallmark of political sagacity and patriotism, both the Executive Arm and the Legislative Arms of Government buried their differences thereby finding common grounds to jointly navigate the ship of state through turbulent economic and political waters.”

ALSO READ: NITDA intervenes to decongest besieged NIMC offices with ICT centre in Jigawa

“And that was despite the sharks that reared their heads and tried to muddy the waters, midway. That is why in spite of the second wave, we can say that we contained the Covid-19 pandemic, mitigated the harsh impact of the lockdown on our people and recorded the most peaceful Palliative intervention”, the Governor said.

He also said that, “I am also proud to say that notwithstanding the lockdown, in 2020, we were able to achieve some milestones in Infrastructural and Social Development especially in the areas of Roads Reconstruction, Mass Housing, Urban Renewal and Education. We have also recorded significant strides in reviving Agriculture, People Empowerment and Youth Development.”

Bala Mohammed expressed optimism that, “Against the above background, we are moving into 2021 in the firm assurance that we will never let our guards down. I want to make it clear that we are under no illusion at all, that we have either solved or indeed found the solutions to all our problems. It will be dishonest of us to so do.”

He stressed that, “the truth is that, despite our best efforts, we still have to contend with the problem of youth unemployment; industrial capacity remains precariously low due largely, to shortfalls in electric power supply and low purchasing power of the people. Although the virulent problem of ghost workers has been substantially attenuated, yet it bears pointing out that the magnitude of the problem has called for greater circumspection and out of the box thinking.”

“However, we are optimistic that given the tenacity of our partners and the resolve of all stakeholders who are all on the same page, all the problems associated with the nominal and payrolls are being tackled headlong and with great success. I want to assure our civil servants that we will take a decisive step to free our Nominal and Pay Rolls from fraudsters.

By the grace of God, we will resolve this issue by the First Quarter of 2021 and utilize the savings from the exercise to employ our Youths,” the Governor assured.

According to the Governor, “My dear compatriots, as a Government, we have resolved to raise the bar of performance and push the frontiers of progress as well as socio-economic and political inclusion as our strategy for achieving a resounding victory over the forces of darkness and evil, who would rather see our state wallow in abject poverty and deprivation.”

He also said that, “We cannot achieve these lofty goals without deepening consultation, stake-holding and community engagement which are essential for good governance and for the provision of the dividends of democracy.

This stakeholder ownership will emphasize the rights and obligations of the citizens. For emphasis also, we consider it the inalienable right of the people to hold Government accountable to the tax payer.”

“Another cardinal Resolution of the New year will be the provision of welfare package for our vulnerable population in order to reduce poverty. If there is anything the pandemic has thrown up, it is the need for improved social safety nets that protect the weak, aged and vulnerable from unforeseen socio-economic shocks of gargantuan nature,” he said.

He, however stated that, “Notwithstanding the vagaries of our economic life, henceforth, we must strive to honour the maxim of being our brothers’ keepers and to demonstrate, in word and in deed, that ours is a caring society that recognises the voter beyond the election day” .

“We have equally resolved to continue to maintain Security by remaining vigilant against the activities of criminal elements. I want to assure you that criminals and their collaborators will have no safe haven in Bauchi State” he declared.

The Governor then assured that, “The year 2021 will be for Bauchi State a year of Consolidation on the gains of 2020 by putting our State on the path of growth, development and prosperity. We will continue to expand our frontiers of collaboration and cooperation with the Federal Government as well as International Agencies to ensure greater access to opportunities especially in the areas of project exposure and funding.”

The Governor then appealed for the prayers, cooperation and understanding of our Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Stakeholders and Politicians across party affiliations for peace, tranquility and prosperity to reign supreme in Bauchi State and Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE