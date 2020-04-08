14 persons sentenced to two months imprisonment for violating lockdown order in Osun

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on Wednesday sentenced 14 persons to two months imprisonment for violating the lockdown order of the Osun State government

Those jailed were Adeoye Johnson, Ibrahim Babatunde, Akinloye Lukman, Owolabi Afeez, Hammed Basharu, Akinwande Saheed, Seun Agboola, Aribidesi Muideen, Sulaimon Ismail, Olaleye Moses, Alade Mayowa, Muniru Bashiru, Sulaiman Basaru and Omodele Titilayo.

The Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, convicted all the accused persons after they pleaded guilty to two-count charge of disobedience to lockdown order and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on April 8, 2020 at about 11:30 a.m. in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The prosecutor added that the convicts conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by deliberately failing to comply with the state government lockdown/stay-at-home order.

Kayode said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 203 and 249(D) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Delivering his judgment, Ayilara convicted and sentenced them to two months imprisonment each or to pay the sum of N5,000 each as fine.