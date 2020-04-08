Health insurance: Sterling Bank partners over 1,000 hospitals

Sterling Bank Plc, has partnered with more than 1, 000 reputable healthcare centres and hospitals nationwide to launch a health insurance scheme. The scheme gives Nigerians access to qualitative and affordable healthcare services nationwide.

Shina Atilola, Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, said: “Sterling Bank understands that the fear of high bills is responsible for the medical complications of many citizens who resort to self-medication instead of going to the hospital for treatment.”

He said: “As a responsible financial institution, we have partnered with more than 1, 000 reputable healthcare centres and hospitals nationwide so that Nigerians can enjoy life. This is because we want Nigerians to enjoy medical, dental, optical and pharmaceutical coverage worth N500,000 in a year.”

According to him, the package is open to everyone irrespective of the bank being patronised and registration is entirely digital. Under the scheme, an enrollee can visit a hospital twice in a month or 24 times in a year and also have access to basic X-ray services once in a month.

He explained that the subscription cost to the health insurance scheme is N7, 500 annually. And it can be bought for self, family members, staff and as a gift to people in need while payment validates the subscription, he said.

The Divisional Head remarked that “We know how important health is and recognise that the cost of good healthcare can be discouraging. That is why we have curated what can be referred to as the best health solution in recent times in the whole country, promising effective time management and quality service delivery.”

He said: “The product again reinforces our commitment to the important sector in Nigeria. We have done this for many years and we will continue to look for ways to better the lives of the Nigerian people. We understand that a healthy nation is a prosperous nation. We want to give every Nigerian access to quality healthcare service so they can grow the country’s economy.”

