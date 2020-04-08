3,802 Sokoto residents have received FG’s N20,000 cash transfer, says gov’s aide

About 3,802 residents of Sokoto State have so far benefited sum of N20,000 cash from the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer.

Special Adviser to Sokoto State governor on Social Investment, Mr Hayatu Tafida, disclosed this during the distribution of the Federal Governmet palliatives to the remaining beneficiaries in Gudu and Isa local governments.

This is according to a statement signed by Prince Zayyanu Shuni, the coordinator investment and released to journalists in Sokoto on Wednesday.

The statement said the Federal Government conditional cash transfer programme in partnership with Sokoto State government commenced last Thursday and covered four local governments of the state which are Tambuwal, Tureta, Rabah and Binji in which 3,802 benefited.

Tafida said the programme was to alleviate poverty among vulnerable Nigerians, assuring them that the assistance given will be a great measure towards alleviating suffering of the poor people across the state.

Speaking earlier at Tambuwal, Sole Administrator of Tambuwal Local Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar, commended the efforts of the Federal Government in partnership with the state government at ensuring that poor people are given this palliatives in order to help them during this pandemic crisis.