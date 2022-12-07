132,626 uncollected PVCs still in our custody in Anambra ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has raised the alarm over the non-collection of 132,626 Permanent Voter Cards PVCs in the 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

And because of insecurity, the electoral umpire has equally, relocated Six local government area collation centers in the State over insecurity.

These were announced Wednesday at the INEC headquarters in Awka, by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Queen Elizabeth Agwu.

It was during the Stakeholders meeting involving all the political parties, traditional rulers, and Civil Society groups with the electoral umpire among others.

Agwu mentioned the local government areas where the relocation of collation centers took place as Ihiala, Nnewi South, Onitsha North, Orumba North, Awka North, and Awka South.

The REC said the collation of PVCs had been extended to Saturdays and Sundays in Anambra State, adding that they needed enough security to carry out their function.

She said if they don’t collect their PVCs, they were shortchanging Ndigbo and doing a disservice to the people of Southeast.

Agwu assured that the 2023 general elections would be free, fair, and credible, not only in Anambra State but the entire country.

The figures at each of the 21 local government areas not collated as announced by INEC, were as follows: Ayamelum -1,960, Dunukofia -6,222, Idemili South -4’589.

Others were, Anaocha -885, Orumba South -6,656, Onitsha South -12,274, Idemili North -16,256, Aguata -12675, Njikoka -7,009, Ogbaru -10,755 and Anambra East -7,717

Nnewi South -1,841, Awka North -1,153, Anambra West -1,387, Orumba North -2,393, Oyi -7,982, Onitsha North -9,990, Ihiala -4,058, Nnewi North -8,700, Ekwusigo -3,350 and Awka South -4,971

The traditional rulers and Town Union Presidents, including Party chieftains, assured that they would carry the message to their respective areas.

