12.82 per cent inflation rate part of reasons for price adjustment ― MultiChoice

Following the announcement by MultiChoice that it will effect price adjustments on some DStv and GOtv packages from September 1, the organisation on Sunday stated that the decision was made after careful consideration of the market and a review of its business operations, adding that many factors, including the current inflation, which stands at 12.82 per cent which is the highest in 27 months necessitated the adjustments in price.

The company speaking through its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, stated that it had made efforts to contain any price adjustments on subscription prices in order to ensure the sustainability of its business as it had to consider financial impacts, including inflation as well increased content and operational costs.

According to him, “As such we have reviewed the prices of some of our bouquets so that we can continue to survive as a business and bring quality entertainment to our customers. To arrive at the decision to adjust prices, we took into account many factors, including the impact on the customer, current inflation, which stands at 12.82%, the highest in 27 months; content costs and efficiencies within the company. Please, be assured that we have worked hard to keep this year’s tariffs manageable.

“Our packages will continue to be available at varying pricing points to allow subscribers flexibility in price and choice without compromising quality or variety. To this end only the prices of some of the bouquets have been reviewed upwards while the lower bouquets have been left untouched,” Ugbe said.

He concluded that MultiChoice will continue to give its customers the best experience as the price adjustments will allow them to keep delivering top-quality entertainment experience by telling the best local stories through its series and movies to give viewers access to nail-biting sporting action and up-to-the-minute news as well as the best international series, movies and documentaries while ensuring that children are offered movies and series that will keep them educated and entertained.

