Ekiti PDP: Stop attacking Oni, Fayose tells supporters

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on his supporters across the state to, forthwith, stop attacking a former governor of the state and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Segun Oni on the social media.

Fayose in a series of tweets on Sunday on his official Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose noted that Oni who joined the party from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in February this year had demonstrated humility upon his return to the opposition party.

Fayose’s decision might be connected with Oni’s decision to join his faction of the PDP against that of Senator Biodun Olujimi during Saturday’s state factional congress for election into the State Working Committee of the party.

Oni who is said to be nursing the ambition of becoming the party’s candidate for the 2022 governorship election in the state, praised Fayose during the factional state congress, saying, “I am back in the party and I want to appreciate the leader (Fayose) for welcoming us.”

Parallel state congresses were held on Saturday with Fayose and Olujimi flexing muscles over the structure of the party where two chairmen emerged after the exercise on Saturday.

While a former commissioner for Environment, Mr Bisi Kolawole was elected as chairman from the former governor’s camp, a former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Kehinde Odebunmi emerged chairman from Olujimi’s splinter group.

Fayose in the tweets said: “My brothers and sisters of the PDP Osoko political family, having formally received Engr Segun Oni into the PDP at the just concluded state congress, nobody henceforth should castigate, embarrass or undermine Engr Segun Oni in any of the social media platforms associated with the Osoko political family. True leadership is demonstrated by forgiveness, followed by restoration after true humility.”

Fayose, however, revealed that his decision must not be misconstrued to endorsing the governorship ambition of the Ifaki-Ekiti-born politician, “but our sincere effort to keep the party together except for members due for political perdition.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate … | Stop attacking Oni | Stop attacking Oni | Stop attacking Oni