118 COVID-19 cases currently being managed at home in Ogun

OGUN State Incident Manager for COVID-19, Dr Kayode Soyinka, says 118 cases are currently being treated at home for COVID-19 in the state, aside from 13 others at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu and Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

Dr Soyinka spoke at the media roundtable on COVID-19 and adolescent sexual and reproductive health by the Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board (OGPHECADEB) in collaboration with the Society for Family Health/A 360 Project in Abeokuta.

According to him, the change in the mode of treatment started on June 16 following a review of COVID-19 cases that indicated that 96 per cent of the people for COVID-19 treatment in the state’s isolation centres either had mild symptoms or no symptoms of the disease.

Soyinka, who doubles as the state’s Director for Public Health, stated, “by sheer luck, we had some who could not be moved to isolation wards. So, instead of leaving them like that, we provided drugs for them to be managed at home, and that became an eye-opener for us, that it was possible to actually manage people at home.”

Dr Soyinka, who said the age group majorly affected by COVID-19 in the state is between 20 and 49 even as cases in males double that in females, declared that the finding also informed the reduction of COVID-19 isolation treatment centres in the state from six to two.

Ogun state’s SFH/A360 programme assistant, Eunice Ogunkelu, stated that the project implemented from December 2017 to July 2020 in two local governments in Ogun state reached 28,370 adolescent girls with sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, out of which 18,776 sexually active girls adopted a contraceptive method and 1,930 girls ensured continuity of method.

She added that 7,609 of these girls did not adopt a contraceptive because they did not have a need, 55 girls tested positive for pregnancy and 733 were syndromically treated for sexually transmitted infections.

Mrs Ogunkelu declared that COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of challenges on ensuring continuity of SRH services due to the ban on group meetings, restriction of movement and local transportation, palpable fear of being infected and ban on interstate transport.

Ogunkelu advocated increased focus, funding and response to adolescents and young people SRH issues such as gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, and need for contraception as well as support increased access to SRH services and commodities, including contraceptives.

Ogun State Health Commissioner, Dr Tommy Coker, speaking through executive secretary, OGPHECADEB, Dr Elijah Ogunsola, appreciated the contribution of A360 to health education of the adolescents and the general public during the COVID-19 lockdown as well as assured that the lessons learnt from the programme will further improve adolescents’ health in the state.

