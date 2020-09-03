FG told to be innovative at funding women’s health, like COVID-19

DIRECTOR, Family Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo has described the COVID-19 pandemic as an incidence that Nigeria should learn from to come up with innovative approaches to close funding gaps for sexual and reproductive health services in the country.

Dr Anas-Kolo, who made the remarks at a virtual meeting on the ‘Evolution of Sexual and Reproductive Health in Nigeria’ to mark the Pathfinder International Nigeria’s 55th anniversary, stated that the funding gaps for sexual and reproductive health are very glaring and require innovative approaches as was adopted for COVID-19 response to mobilize resources to fill the gap.

She stated that the modest progress made in sexual and reproductive health services in the country is being challenged by the high out-of-pocket payment for services as well as many health workers at the primary health care level lacking constant capacity building to ensure quality service delivery.

Dr Anas-Kolo stated that the health sector is the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the interruption of services in the first few weeks of the pandemic and the associated lockdown all contributing to an increase in the number of women and girls that require sexual and reproductive health services.

Former chairman, National Primary Health Care Board and Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yayaya, said Nigeria must pay attention to the health and empowerment of the girl-child to ensure it records progress in sexual and reproductive health indicators

Dr Yayaya added, “It has been shown that if we can get reproductive health regime well applied, we will save a lot more in terms of wasted lives and ensure healthier women that are fully empowered. The easiest way is to enforce girl-child education

“When a girl goes to school and also remains in school till the age of 18, it will mitigate most of these problems; early marriage, abortion, marrying a girl-child and unwanted pregnancy and so she is better in the long run.”

Mr Mike Egboh, a former country director for Pathfinder International in Nigeria stated that Pathfinder International pioneered reproductive health programmes in Nigeria.

“We touch lives, we changed lives, we restore hopes and provide a voice for the voiceless, and we strengthen families,” he said.

President and chief executive officer, Pathfinder International, Lois Guam stated that the organisation’s goal is “to make sure every woman has the opportunity to make crucial choices in her life, as regards when, if and how many children to have, so that she can participate fully in her life.”

President, National Council for Women Societies, Dr Mrs Gloria Laraba Shoda, and programme coordinator, Youth Friendly Centre at Kuje in Abuja, Precious Anslem, said high cost of health care, poor roads, nutritional problems due to ignorance, quackery and unfriendly youth health facility are challenges women and youths face in accessing sexual and reproductive health services.

—Sade Oguntola

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…