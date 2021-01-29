10 Yahoo Yahoo students in training land in EFCC net in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 10 young men who were said to be undergoing training on internet crimes in an ‘Academy’ in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the anti-graft commission in a statement, they were arrested at their ‘Academy’ in Bwari axis of Abuja where they were said to be learning the trade of cybercrimes.

The ‘students’, who were said to be aged between 20 and 30 years, are Sixtus Jude, Moses Samuel, Isalan Johnny, Dapet Nimshak, Samuel Ogboche, Victor Samuel, Victor Asuquo, Ibrahim Yunusa, Yahaya Usman and Chijoke Ikwuoha.

They were arrested with different items such as mobile phones and computers while the promoter of the ‘Academy’ fled during the arrival of officials of the EFCC and is currently on the run.

Investigations by the EFCC showed that the promoter of the ‘Academy’ recruits and trains young individuals who show interest in internet fraud.

According to the EFCC: “The promoter gets his percentage of their earnings based on an agreement between him and the recruits. He also serves as a conduit for laundering the money gotten from internet fraud by some of the suspects.”

The statement added the 10 young men suspects would be prosecuted when the investigation is completed.

