10 things Buhari will be remembered for

Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, spanning eight years, left a lasting impact on Nigeria.

Here are ten (10) key things Buhari will be remembered for:

1. Anti-Corruption Efforts: Buhari’s administration focused on combating corruption, recovering stolen funds, and ensuring public resources were used efficiently. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was strengthened to tackle graft at all levels of government. This is one thing Buhari will be remembered for.

2. Security Measures: Buhari’s government made significant strides in combating Boko Haram, reclaiming territories, and restoring stability in the Northeast. The military command centre was relocated to Maiduguri to strengthen the fight against insurgents.

3. National Social Investment Programme: Launched in 2016, this programme is one of the largest in Africa, aiming to alleviate poverty and support vulnerable populations through initiatives like N-Power and conditional cash transfers.

4. Economic Diversification: Buhari’s administration sought to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on oil by promoting agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. Initiatives like the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and investments in digital infrastructure were introduced to boost local farming and position Nigeria as a tech hub.

5. Social Housing Scheme: The Family Homes Fund Limited was incorporated in 2016 to implement the National Social Housing scheme, aiming to provide affordable housing for Nigerians.

6. Marginal Field Bid Round: Buhari’s administration successfully completed Nigeria’s first Marginal Field Bid Round in almost 20 years, expected to raise over half a billion dollars and open up new investment opportunities in oil and gas.

7. Infrastructure Development: Buhari invested heavily in road networks, railways, and power projects. Notable projects include the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, Second Niger Bridge, and Abuja Light Rail, aiming to boost economic growth and improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

8. Micro Pension Scheme: Launched in 2019, this scheme allows self-employed individuals and those working in small organisations to save for retirement or incapacitation.

9. Alternate School Programme: This initiative aims to ensure every out-of-school child in Nigeria gains access to quality basic education, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG-4).

10. COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund: Buhari approved a 500 billion Naira fund to upgrade health facilities nationwide, finance public works programmes, and support other interventions during the pandemic.