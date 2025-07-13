Buhari’s legacy would stand the test of time — Ajuri Ngelale

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, has mourned his late principal, describing him as a leader of unwavering principles whose legacy would stand the test of time.

In a heartfelt post on his verified X page, Ngelale said Buhari was his first boss in public service and remained a man of “unvarnished dignity” who consistently did what he believed was right, no matter the circumstance.

“President Buhari was a man of method, structure, and exemplary discipline,” he wrote. “He will be remembered for his unimpeachable personal integrity and for dedicating his life to the principles that shaped his service as a soldier, a military head of state, and later, a democratically elected president.”

Ngelale highlighted the late former president’s progressive vision, especially his dedication to uplifting Nigeria’s disadvantaged and his massive investments in infrastructure and social welfare.

He also stated that Buhari’s legacy is not only etched in infrastructure and policy reforms but also in the values of integrity, discipline, and national service that he embodied throughout his life.

“President Buhari was a progressive who believed in the great destiny of our nation, and a relentless champion of the nation’s disadvantaged.

“His legacies of widespread infrastructural provision across rail, road, seaports, airports, and power, and his humane investments in the provision of social amenities; alongside oil & gas sector reforms and the armament upgrades of the nation’s armed forces, amongst many other multi-faceted feats, will stand the test of time.

“He will be sorely missed by millions of his dedicated followers, and I shall forever be proud of our association and indebted to him for the opportunity he extended to me to serve the nation we love.

May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he concluded.

Tribune Online reports that the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday following a prolonged illness was confirmed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through a State House statement.

