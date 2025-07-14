Ex-Accountant-General Madein mourns Buhari, Awujale’s passing 

The first female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein has described the demise of the former President Muhammad Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as a great loss to Nigeria.

In her condolence message, she personally signed, Mrs Madein said President Buhari’s leadership and vision for Nigeria will be remembered, and his impact on Nigeria’s political landscape will endure.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, the people of Daura, Katsina State, and the entire nation of Nigeria. My thoughts and prayers are with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians during this time of national mourning.

“I am particularly grateful for the opportunity he afforded me to serve as Accountant-General of the Federation, a position I held with pride and dedication from May 18, 2023, to March 7, 2025. His faith in my abilities was an honour, and I will forever cherish the memory of his support.

“His approval of my appointment marked a significant milestone in my career and paved the way for future generations of women in public service.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest and may his legacy continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to build a better Nigeria for all,” Madein said.

In a related development, Mrs Madein commiserated with the people of Ijebu-Ode over the passing away of the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Ọba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

“I also wish to convey my condolences to the Adetona family, particularly to Olori Oluwakemi and Princess Adetoun Adetona, as well as the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the people of the state on this immeasurable loss of the highly revered traditional ruler who was a father-figure to many when alive.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the Anikilaiya Ruling House, and the good people of Ijebu-Ode, the entire Ijebuland, the Ijebu Traditional Council, and the Ogun State Council of Obas,” Madein added.

She further said that the passing of Oba Adeyoma was a significant loss not only to his family but to the entire Ijebu-Ode community, Ijebuland, and indeed, Ogun State in general.

“His leadership, wisdom, and contributions to the cultural heritage of Ijebuland, as well as his legacy and impact on the community, will be deeply missed,” she said.

